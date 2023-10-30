Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS Eyes A Repeat, TDP Hopes For A Change At Quthbullapur Seat; Who Will Win?

The Quthbullapur Assembly constituency in Telangana is a key constituency to watch in the 2023 Assembly elections. The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (BRS, formerly known as TRS) is hoping to retain the seat, but the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is also a strong contender.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that the election for the Quthbullapur Assembly Constituency in Telangana will be held on November 30, 2023. This is a key constituency in the state, and the outcome of the election is likely to have a significant impact on the formation of the next government.

Trending Now

Quthbullapur Constituency Election: History

K P Vivekanand of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Quthbullapur Assembly constituency in the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections by a margin of 41,500 votes. He received 154,500 votes, while Kuna Srisailam Goud of the Indian National Congress (INC) received 113,000 votes.

You may like to read

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.