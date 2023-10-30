Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BRS MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed While Campaigning

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while campaigning in Siddipet, ANI reported.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while campaigning in Siddipet, news agency ANI reported. “MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is safe. The incident took place in Surampally village of the Daulatabad mandal. He has been shifted to Gajwel. The alleged accused is in custody, we are investigating the matter”, N Swetha, Siddipet Commissioner, told ANI.

