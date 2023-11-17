Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Retain Balkonda Seat Or Will It Be INC’s Game This Time?

In 2018, Vemula Prashanth Reddy of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won the seat by defeating Sunil Kumar Muthyala of the Bahujan Samaj Party with a margin of 32408 votes.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Balkonda is an assembly constituency in Telangana. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Balkonda Assembly Constituency will go to polls on November 30. The date for counting and the subsequent announcement of results for the Balkonda Assembly Constituency Election 2023 will be done on December 3, the Election Commission of India announced. Balkonda Assembly constituency falls under the Nizamabad Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Arvind Dharmapuri won from Nizamabad Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 70875 votes by defeating Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Balkonda Telangana Election 2023: Candidates

Vemula Prashanth Reddy: BRS

Annapurna Aleti: BJP

Sunil Kumar Muthyala: Congress

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.