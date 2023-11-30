Top Recommended Stories

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: BJP, BRS Or Congress; Who Will Form The Next Government?

All updates related to the Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls will be announced here. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates.

Updated: November 30, 2023 5:03 PM IST

By Abhijeet Sen

Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls 2023: Telangana is in its final stages of voting, and the fate of 2290 candidates will be sealed by 3.2 crore voters in the youngest state of India. Voting is taking place in Telangana, where 119 Assembly seats are up for grabs in a tight three-way race between the BRS, Congress, and BJP. The Congress is aiming to reverse the BRS’s dominance, while KCR believes that his performance as Chief Minister will secure his reelection. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM’s backing is anticipated to bolster the ruling party’s chances of gaining more seats. Can the Congress turn the tide in this crucial election?

Live Updates

  • Nov 30, 2023 5:03 PM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Poll:

    Important Seats For Consideration:

    Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, and others, Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:59 PM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls: K Chandrasekhar Rao has been ruling the state since its formation. It will be interesting if his party, i.e, BRS, can repeat the same performance and Rao can be the CM of Telangana for the third consecutive term or not.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:50 PM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls: Over 3.3 crore Telangana voters will decide the fate of almost 2,300 candidates today in the 119-member state Assembly polls, following a high-octane political campaign led by major politicians like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, and the powerful BRS leader K Chandrasekar Rao. The polls are witnessing a three-way battle between the ruling BRS, the resurgent Congress, and the BJP, which is seen as a dark horse.

  • Nov 30, 2023 4:27 PM IST

    Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls 2023: Hello and welcome to India.com. The voting in Telangana is underway and will be complete in a few hours. The exit polls will start after 5:30 PM. Stay tuned to India.com for the latest updates on the Telangana exit poll.

