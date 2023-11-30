live

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls Live Updates: BJP, BRS Or Congress; Who Will Form The Next Government?

All updates related to the Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls will be announced here. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates.

Telangana Assembly Election Exit Polls 2023: Telangana is in its final stages of voting, and the fate of 2290 candidates will be sealed by 3.2 crore voters in the youngest state of India. Voting is taking place in Telangana, where 119 Assembly seats are up for grabs in a tight three-way race between the BRS, Congress, and BJP. The Congress is aiming to reverse the BRS’s dominance, while KCR believes that his performance as Chief Minister will secure his reelection. Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM’s backing is anticipated to bolster the ruling party’s chances of gaining more seats. Can the Congress turn the tide in this crucial election?

