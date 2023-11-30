Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls: Voters Cast Their Verdict; Exit Polls Hint At Tight Race Between Congress and BRS, BJP In the Fray

Telangana's political landscape is poised for a dramatic shift as the exit polls hint at a close race between the Congress and the ruling BRS. The BJP, though trailing behind, could still play a crucial role in the outcome of the election.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls: India’s youngest state, Telangana, is in the throes of a crucial assembly election. A total of 3.2 crore voters will cast their ballots to choose the fate of 2,290 candidates vying for 119 Assembly seats. This high-stakes election is a three-way battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BRS, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, is seeking a third consecutive term in office. The party is banking on its record of development and welfare schemes to retain power. However, anti-incumbency sentiment is running high, and Congress is hoping to capitalize on this sentiment to wrest control of the state.

Manikrao Thakare, AICC Incharge of Telangana on exit polls; says, “People want Congress to form the government here. The (BRS) government here failed to fulfil its promises… We will get more than 70 seats. All surveys are saying that Congress will get a majority…Party’s high command will decide the CM…”

Telangana Exit Polls: Polstrat predictions:

BRS: 48-58

Congress: 49-59

BJP: 5-10

AIMIM: 6-8

Total seats: 119

Telangana Exit Polls: Congress likely to be ahead of BRS in Telangana Jan KI Baat has predicted 48-64 seats for Congress, and BRS is likely to get 40-55 seats.

