Telangana Assembly Election 2023: BJP Eyes Upset In Gajwel as Eatala Rajender Takes On KCR

The BJP is hoping to pull off an upset in the Gajwel constituency in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections, as its candidate Eatala Rajender takes on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Gajwel Assembly Constituency: The Gajwel Assembly Constituency is a key constituency in the Siddipet district of Telangana. In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the seat by defeating the Indian National Congress (INC) by a margin of 58,290 votes.

Gajwel Assembly Constituency: 2018 Election Results

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao (TRS): 1,08,676 votes (59.34%)

Vanteru Pratap Reddy (INC): 50,386 votes (28.55%)

Gajwel Assembly Constituency: 2014 Election Results

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the Gajwel Assembly election in 2014 with a margin of 19,391 votes. He received 86,694 votes, while Pratap Reddy Vanteru from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) received 67,303 votes.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender to challenge Telangana CM KCR in Gajwel

In a major political development, BJP legislator Eatala Rajender is set to take on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in the Gajwel constituency in the upcoming November 30 assembly polls. The announcement was made by the BJP on Sunday as it released its first list of candidates for the Telangana Assembly elections.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

