Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Win Narsapur Voters’ Trust For Third Consecutive Time?

Narsapur is an assembly constituency in Telangana. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Narsapur Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Narsapur is an assembly constituency in Telangana. For Telangana, the date of issue of nominations is November 3 and the last date for making nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of the poll is November 30, 2023. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.

The term of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. As per the 2018 Election Commission of India’s Constituency Data report, the Narsapur constituency comprises of 2,02,374 registered voters. Out of the total, 99,673 are male voters and 1,02,697 are female voters.

Narsapur Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Chilumula Madan Reddy, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the seat by defeating Vakiti Sunitha of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 38,320 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Chilumula Madan Reddy TRS Winner 105,665 58.00% 38,320 Vakiti Sunitha INC Runner Up 67,345 37.00% Singayapalli Gopi BJP 3rd 2,848 2.00%

Narsapur Assembly Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 elections, Chilumula Madan Reddy, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the seat by defeating Vakiti Sunitha of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 14,217 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Chilumula Madan Reddy TRS Winner 85,890 0.00% 14,217 Vakiti Sunitha INC Runner Up 71,673 0.00%

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Narsapur Constituency

The final list will be updated soon.

Stay tuned to for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.