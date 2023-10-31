Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can TRS Reverse Its Fortunes At Sangareddy Constituency Again?

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Can Congress Reverse Its Fortunes At Sangareddy Constituency Again?

Sangareddy Constituency, Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Sangareddy is one of the 119 assembly constituencies in Telangana. For Telangana, the date of issue of nominations is November 3 and the last date for making nominations is November 10. The date for scrutiny of nominations is November 13, and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 15. The date of the poll is November 30. The counting of votes will be held on December 3, 2023. The term of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024.

Sangareddy Assembly Election Result(2018)

In the 2018 elections, Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy, representing the Indian National Congress, won the seat by defeating Chinta Prabhakar of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, with a margin of 2,589 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Turupu Jayaprakash Reddy INC Winner 76,572 46.00% 2,589 Chinta Prabhakar TRS Runner Up 73,983 44.00% Deshpande Rajeshwar Rao BJP 3rd 7,628 5.00%

Sangareddy Assembly Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 elections, Chinta Prabhakar, representing the Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS), won the seat by defeating Jayaprakash Reddy .t of the Indian National Congress, with a margin of 29,522 votes.

Candidate’s Name Party Level Votes Vote Rate % Margin Chinta Prabhakar TRS Winner 82,860 0.00% 29,522 Jayaprakash Reddy .t INC Runner Up 53,338 0.00%

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

Candidates For 2023 Assembly Election – Sangareddy Constituency

