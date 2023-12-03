live

Telangana Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Winners And Losers In Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Jubilee Hills, Nirmal And Siddipet

Stay tuned for live updates on the Telangana Assembly Election Results, revealing the victors and those who face defeat in pivotal constituencies such as Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Jubilee Hills, Nirmal, and Siddipet

Telangana Assembly Election Results Live Updates Winners And Losers In Khammam, Bhadrachalam, Jubilee Hills, Nirmal And Siddipet

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results Live Updates: Telangana witnessed a 70.60% voter turnout in the recent elections for its 119-member Legislative Assembly. Exit polls conducted after the conclusion of voting on Thursday suggest a potential victory for the Congress party, which could dethrone the incumbent BRS government. The ruling BRS (formerly known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is seeking a third consecutive term in office, highlighting its achievements and promises delivered over the past decade. However, both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are vying to dislodge the BRS-led government.

Trending Now

Stay tuned for the all the latest updates related to the assembly elections in the 5 states at India.com.

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.