Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 119 Constituencies

The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.

Telangana Constituencies: Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. It was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.

Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.

The constituencies are as follows:

1 Sirpur

2 Chennur

3 Bellampalli

4 Mancherial

5 Asifabad

6 Khanapur

7 Adilabad

8 Boath

9 Nirmal

10 Mudhole

11 Armur

12 Bodhan

13 Jukkal

14 Banswada

15 Yellareddy

16 Kamareddy

17 Nizamabad Urban

18 Nizamabad Rural

19 Balkonda

20 Koratla

21 Jagtial

22 Dharmapuri

23 Ramagundam

24 Manthani

25 Peddapalli

26 Karimnagar

27 Choppadandi

28 Vemulawada

29 Sircilla

30 Manakondur

31 Huzurabad

32 Husnabad

33 Siddipet

34 Medak

35 Narayankhed

36 Andole

37 Narsapur

38 Zahirabad

39 Sangareddy

40 Patancheru

41 Dubbak

42 Gajwel

43 Medchal

44 Malkajgiri

45 Quthbullapur

46 Kukatpally

47 Uppal

48 Ibrahimpatnam

49 Lal Bahadur Nagar

50 Maheshwaram

51 Rajendranagar

52 Serilingampally

53 Chevella

54 Pargi

55 Vikarabad

56 Tandur

57 Musheerabad

58 Malakpet

59 Amberpet

60 Khairatabad

61 Jubilee Hills

62 Sanathnagar

63 Nampalli

64 Karwan

65 Goshamahal

66 Charminar

67 Chandrayangutta

68 Yakutpura

69 Bahdurpura

70 Secunderabad

71 Secunderabad Cantonment

72 Kodangal

73 Narayanpet

74 Mahbubnagar

75 Jadcherla

76 Devarkadra

77 Makthal

78 Wanaparthy

79 Gadwal

80 Alampur

81 Nagarkurnool

82 Achampet

83 Kalwakurthy

84 Shadnagar

85 Kollapur

86 Devarakonda

87 Nagarjuna Sagar

88 Miryalguda

89 Huzurnagar

90 Kodad

91 Suryapet

92 Nalgonda

93 Munugode

94 Bhongir

95 Nakrekal

96 Thungathurthy

97 Alair

98 Jangaon

99 Ghanpur Station

100 Palakurthi

101 Dornakal

102 Mahabubabad

103 Narsampet

104 Parkal

105 Warangal West

106 Warangal East

107 Wardhannapet

108 Bhupalpalle

109 Mulug

110 Pinapaka

111 Yellandu

112 Khammam

113 Palair

114 Madhira

115 Wyra

116 Sathupalli

117 Kothagudem

118 Aswaraopeta

119 Bhadrachalam

