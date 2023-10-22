By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Complete List Of All 119 Constituencies
The last assembly elections were held in December 2018 in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) emerged as the winner and K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) became the chief minister.
Telangana Constituencies: Telangana Assembly has 119 constituencies which will go to polls on 30 November 2023 and the results will be declared on December 3, 2023. It was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
Telangana has undergone significant changes since its formation, and the forthcoming elections are poised to determine its political trajectory for the years to come.
Elections will be held for 119 constituencies out of which 18 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) candidates and 9 constituencies are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes (STs) candidates.
The constituencies are as follows:
1 Sirpur
2 Chennur
3 Bellampalli
4 Mancherial
5 Asifabad
6 Khanapur
7 Adilabad
8 Boath
9 Nirmal
10 Mudhole
11 Armur
12 Bodhan
13 Jukkal
14 Banswada
15 Yellareddy
16 Kamareddy
17 Nizamabad Urban
18 Nizamabad Rural
19 Balkonda
20 Koratla
21 Jagtial
22 Dharmapuri
23 Ramagundam
24 Manthani
25 Peddapalli
26 Karimnagar
27 Choppadandi
28 Vemulawada
29 Sircilla
30 Manakondur
31 Huzurabad
32 Husnabad
33 Siddipet
34 Medak
35 Narayankhed
36 Andole
37 Narsapur
38 Zahirabad
39 Sangareddy
40 Patancheru
41 Dubbak
42 Gajwel
43 Medchal
44 Malkajgiri
45 Quthbullapur
46 Kukatpally
47 Uppal
48 Ibrahimpatnam
49 Lal Bahadur Nagar
50 Maheshwaram
51 Rajendranagar
52 Serilingampally
53 Chevella
54 Pargi
55 Vikarabad
56 Tandur
57 Musheerabad
58 Malakpet
59 Amberpet
60 Khairatabad
61 Jubilee Hills
62 Sanathnagar
63 Nampalli
64 Karwan
65 Goshamahal
66 Charminar
67 Chandrayangutta
68 Yakutpura
69 Bahdurpura
70 Secunderabad
71 Secunderabad Cantonment
72 Kodangal
73 Narayanpet
74 Mahbubnagar
75 Jadcherla
76 Devarkadra
77 Makthal
78 Wanaparthy
79 Gadwal
80 Alampur
81 Nagarkurnool
82 Achampet
83 Kalwakurthy
84 Shadnagar
85 Kollapur
86 Devarakonda
87 Nagarjuna Sagar
88 Miryalguda
89 Huzurnagar
90 Kodad
91 Suryapet
92 Nalgonda
93 Munugode
94 Bhongir
95 Nakrekal
96 Thungathurthy
97 Alair
98 Jangaon
99 Ghanpur Station
100 Palakurthi
101 Dornakal
102 Mahabubabad
103 Narsampet
104 Parkal
105 Warangal West
106 Warangal East
107 Wardhannapet
108 Bhupalpalle
109 Mulug
110 Pinapaka
111 Yellandu
112 Khammam
113 Palair
114 Madhira
115 Wyra
116 Sathupalli
117 Kothagudem
118 Aswaraopeta
119 Bhadrachalam
