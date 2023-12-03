live

Telangana Assembly Election Results Live Updates: Counting Of Votes For Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, Kukatpally To Begin At 8 AM

Telangana Assembly Election Results Live Updates: The counting of votes for 119 constituencies will be held today, December 3, 2023. Stay Tuned With India.com For all the Latest Updates on Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, and Kukatpally Constituencies Counting Updates.

Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates For Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, Kukatpally Constituencies: After high decibel campaigning by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) and Congress, the counting of votes for 119 constituencies will be held today, December 3, 2023. The term of the 119-seat Telangana Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. As per the Election Commission’s (EC) schedule of events, voting in the state was held on November 30, 2023. The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) is seeking a third term of governance on the basis of the party’s performance and promises over the past 10 years.

A total of 3.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to elect legislators for a 119-member Assembly. A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 parties including the national and regional parties are in the fray. The contestants include 221 women and one transgender. This time, the electoral battle in Telangana will see a triangular contest between the ruling party Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS), the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Stay Tuned With For all the Latest Updates on Charminar, Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Dharmapuri, and Kukatpally Constituencies Counting Updates. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

