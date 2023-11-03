Home

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: YSR Telangana Party Not To Contest Nov 30 Polls, To Support Congress

YS Sharmila said she would not like to stand as a hurdle by splitting the anti-government votes when there is a possibility of a regime change in the state. Sharmila said she has immense respect for Congress leaders and activists and that she does not want to split the votes of Congress, which may benefit the ruling BRS.

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: The YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) will not contest the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana and will instead support the opposition Congress party. This announcement was made by YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila on Friday, November 3, 2023. Sharmila, the daughter of the late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said that she was supporting the Congress party in order to end the “corrupt and anti-people rule” of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, as per a news report by PTI.

Sharmila Foces On Not Splitting Anti-Government Votes

The YSRTP president, who spoke to reporters here, said it was her late father, Rajasekhara Reddy, who brought Congress to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

“After so many years, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘padayatra’ showed results in Karnataka. At the time when it will show its results in Telangana, we have no intention for hurting the Congress.” The Congress leaders are not outsiders to her, she said. Congress top leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi showed immense affection for the daughter of Rajasekhara Reddy, she said.

“We have no intention to hurt Congress or its leaders,” she said.

She said she has the fear that “history may not forgive her” if she splits the Congress’s vote and Chandrasekhar Rao becomes chief minister again. Sharmila had earlier held discussions with the high command of Congress about a merger or a pre-poll alliance, but it did not materialize.

Medchal Assembly Constituency: Important Dates

Date of Voting: November 30, 2023

Date of Counting: December 3, 2023

Telangana Assembly Election 2023: Important Dates

Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 3rd November 2023 (Friday)

Last Date of Nominations: 10th November, 2023 (Friday)

Date for Scrutiny of Nominations:13th November 2023 (Monday)

Last Date for Withdrawal of candidatures:15th November 2023 (Wednesday)

Date of Poll: 30th November, 2023 (Thursday)

Date of Counting: 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday)

Date before which election shall be completed: 5th December 2023 (Tuesday)

(With inputs from agencies)

