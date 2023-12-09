Telangana BJP Boycotts Assembly Session Over Akbaruddin Owaisi’s Appointment As Protem Speaker

Hyderabad: The newly-elected BJP MLAs in the Telangana Assembly marked their first day in office by boycotting the session. Their protest stemmed from the appointment of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi as the protem speaker. The saffron party’s eight MLAs stayed away from the proceedings, following a decision made by state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy. They expressed strong reservations about Owaisi’s appointment, citing his controversial past and alleged inflammatory remarks.

Telangana BJP President Alleges Secret Deal

Kishan Reddy told media persons at the BJP office that the Congress government appointed Akbaruddin Owaisi as protem speaker under a secret deal with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). He said that since Congress has a narrow majority in the Assembly and the government may collapse at any time, it joined hands with AIMIM. However, Kishan Reddy, who is also a union minister, claimed that Owaisi is not the most senior MLA.

The BJP also complained to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan about his appointment. T. Raja Singh was the first BJP MLA who refused to take the oath before Akbaruddin Owaisi. In the previous Assembly too, he had refused to take the oath before AIMIM’s Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, who had served as protem speaker.

BJP MLAs Gather at BJP Office

All eight BJP MLAs had gathered at the BJP office in the morning. Kishan Reddy felicitated them. Protesting against the decision of the party MLAs to attend the House, Raja Singh left the party office in a huff. He did not accompany them during their visit to the temple at historic Charminar.

The BJP MLAs also paid tribute to Dr B. R. Ambedkar at the statue at Tank Bund and were reportedly planning to proceed to the Assembly. However, they dropped their plan in the direction of the party’s central leadership.

Following this, Kishan Reddy announced at a news conference that party MLAs will not take the oath before Akbaruddin Owaisi. He said the party MLAs will take the oath after a regular speaker is elected.

Following this, Kishan Reddy announced at a news conference that party MLAs will not take the oath before Akbaruddin Owaisi. He said the party MLAs will take the oath after a regular speaker is elected.