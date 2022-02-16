Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh for allegedly threatening voters in Uttar Pradesh. In the notice, the EC asked the MLA to reply within 24 hours. In the meantime, Raja Singh issued a clarification saying, “Gundaraj has ended in UP after the Yogi government came to power. The goons have either fled or are inside the jail.”Also Read - Agra South Witnesses Tough Battle As Last Minute Changes In Candidatures Leave Voters Confused

Saying that nobody can stop the Yogi government from coming to power in UP again, the BJP MLA said the people who are anti-Yogi, anti-BJP, who don't want the Yogi government to come to power again and want to do gundaraj.

In a video that was released on Monday by the BJP MLA, he was seen saying that during the second phase of Uttar Pradesh polls even Yogi Adityanath's enemies came out in large numbers and voted and those not voting for BJP would face dire consequences.

“Hindus should come and vote in large numbers. For those who do not vote for BJP, I want to tell them that Yogi Adityanath has got thousands of JCBs and bulldozers. All of them have left from the UP side. After the elections, such areas will be identified for people who have not supported Yogiji,” he had allegedly said.

Watch the video:

However, the working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao, slammed Raja Singh for his “vote for BJP or face bulldozer” comment and called him a “comedian”.

“Just when you think they can’t stoop any lower, yet another amazing comedian pops up. If you don’t vote for BJP, Yogi will demolish/Bulldoze your house says this BJP MLA/Legislature floor leader from Telangana [sic],” he had said in a tweet.