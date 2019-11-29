New Delhi: Police had retrieved a burnt body of a 26-year-old veterinarian below an underbridge at Shadnagar in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, stated a report.

The deceased, identified as Priyanka Reddy, had allegedly gone missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad.

The incident took place when Priyanka Reddy was en route to a veterinary hospital in Kolluru village. As she was riding her two-wheeler from her house in Telangana’s Shadnagar to her workplace, the tyre got punctured and the woman was stranded in Shamshabad.

Upon tracing the phone call details, police found that someone had offered to help Priyanka Reddy repair her flat tyre. It must be noted that the woman had last phoned her sister Bhavya. When inquiry, Bhavya told the police that she had asked Priyanka Reddy to visit a toll gate nearby to repair the flat tyre. Notably, Priyanka Reddy had also mentioned about the presence of unknown men and trucks parked. However, her phone was switched off when Bhavya tried to call her later on.

When police found the body of Priyanka Reddy, it was reported to be so badly burnt that her family members identified the body only by looking at her locket, added the report. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members. Speaking to NDTV, Shamshabad DCP Prakash Reddy was quoted as saying, “We are examining CCTV footage from the area. The police was informed at about 7:30 this morning about the burnt body. We suspect she was doused with kerosene and burnt.”

Efforts are underway to nab those responsible for the crime. As many as 10 police teams were deployed for the purpose, stated the report.