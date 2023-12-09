Home

News

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches Free Bus Travel For Women

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy Launches Free Bus Travel For Women

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and ministers unveiled zero tickets for TSRTC and a new logo and posters of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme to formally launch both schemes.

Women can travel in Palle Velugu and Express, city ordinary, and city Metro buses. Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free up to the borders of Telangana. (Image: IANS)

Hyderabad: Delivering on electoral promises, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched on Saturday two key initiatives aimed at empowering women and improving access to healthcare. The launch marks a significant step towards fulfilling the six guarantees pledged by the Congress party during the recent Assembly elections. The first initiative provides free travel for women on all TSRTC buses across the state. This move is expected to benefit a large number of women, especially those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, by easing their financial burden and facilitating their mobility.

Trending Now

Women Minister Seethakka and Konda Surekha flagged off the bus in the presence of the entire Cabinet and Congress MLAs on Assembly premises. Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and boxing champion Nikhat Zareen were also present.

You may like to read

Zero Tickets For TSRTC Unveiled

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, protem Speaker Akbaruddin Owaisi and ministers unveiled zero tickets for TSRTC and a new logo and posters of Rajiv Arogyasri scheme to formally launch both schemes. Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said that the Congress government is implementing two of its six guarantees on the birthday of party leader Sonia Gandhi.

He said December 9 has special significance for Telangana, as it was on this day in 2009 that the then UPA government announced it was initiating the process for the formation of Telangana state. He described Sonia Gandhi as the mother of Telangana.

He reiterated that all six guarantees will be fulfilled in 100 days to turn Telangana into a welfare state. Girls and women of all age groups and transgender persons who are domiciled of Telangana can travel free in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses within the state borders

Travel Free Up to Borders of Telangana

Women can travel in Palle Velugu and Express, city ordinary, and city Metro buses. Travel in inter-state Express and Palle Velugu buses will be free up to the borders of Telangana. The women can travel by showing any identity card.

The financial coverage under Rajiv Arogyasri, a health insurance scheme for below-the-line (BPL) families, has been doubled to Rs 10 lakh per annum per family. A total of 90.10 lakh below-BPL families are eligible beneficiaries under the scheme. Under the scheme, 1,672 packages are available to cover various ailments, covering 21 specialties.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.