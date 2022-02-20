Mumbai: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai as part of efforts to bring together various like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level. KCR, who is on a one-day visit to the western state, addressed the joint press conference along with Thackeray and said the “good result” of their meeting will soon be seen.Also Read - 'Let There be a New Beginning': Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Govt to Lift Curbs For Local Trains

Later in the day, Rao is also met NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. Also Read - Maharashtra Bird Flu Scare: After Thane, Samples In Palghar Found Positive For Avian Influenza

The Telangana CM KCR, who has been critical of the BJP and the Centre on a number of issues, had recently said he will hold meetings with his Maharashtra and West Bengal counterparts as part of efforts to unite various political parties against the BJP and the NDA government. Following that, Thackeray, who is also president of the Shiv Sena, spoke to Rao over the phone and invited him to Mumbai. Also Read - Get Set Go! 6 Adventurous Theme Park Rides In India That Will Give You Adrenaline-Rush

Key Highlights Of The Meeting

KCR said both parties have done an “elaborate discussion on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. We’ve agreed on all the issues.” KCR also slammed the Central government and said, “Central agencies are being misused in a very bad manner, we condemn it. The central govt should change their policy, they’ll suffer if they don’t. The country has seen many such things.” Telangana CM, who was in Mumbai following an invitation from Thackeray, said, “I invite Uddhav Ji to come to Telangana.” Addressing media after the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Thackeray agreed with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Chief and said both parties will meet like-minded political leaders from this day forward to bring India on the “right path”. “We’ve to bring our country on the right path, who the PM will be can be discussed later. We’ll meet many political leaders today onwards,” Thackery said. Taking a swipe at BJP, Thackery said Shiv Sena’s ‘Hindutva’ doesn’t teach wrong politics, while “some people only work for their agendas.” After meeting Pawar, KCR said, India needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision. “I discussed the same with Sharad Pawar Ji. He is an experienced leader, has given me his blessings, and we will work together. Soon, a meeting with other like-minded parties will be held,” the Telangana CM said. Elaborating on his meeting with KCR, the NCP chief said, today, we discussed solutions to the problems our country is facing, be it poverty or farmers’ issues. We did not have much of a political discussion, because the issue is the development… we will again hold discussions later.”

Earlier today, Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said the meeting between KCR and Thackeray will expedite the process of political unity at the national level against the BJP. Thackeray had earlier announced “complete support” to Rao’s fight against the BJP’s alleged anti-people policies and to uphold the federal spirit.