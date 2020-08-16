New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao sounded an alert as heavy rains triggered flood situation in some parts of the state and also directed the concerned officials to be on alert. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2020: This Hyderabad Shop Sells ‘Corona Rakhi’ Made Of Cow Dung, Becomes Huge Hit

Several tanks and canals were overflowing on Saturday due to the heavy rains lashing the state under the influence of a low pressure area off Bay of Bengal.

Parts of Warangal town was inundated due to incessant rain. The local authorities launched rescue and relief operations. Local authorities shifted people from affected areas to the relief camps.

Meanwhile, 14 farmers were rescued by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. The farmers were stuck in floodwater in Kundanpally village when they were on their fields to pump out excess water.

Following a request by the state government, the Indian Air Force (IAF) sent a helicopter to airlift the farmers.

Meanwhile, the chief minister on Saturday reviewed the situation in the state at a high-level meeting held at official residence Pragati Bhavan.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy spells in J. Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Warangal, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mancherial districts on Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with the district collectors and took stock of the arrangements put in place for handling the situation arising out of incessant rains and floods in the state over the past few days.

He asked the collectors to be on high alert as there were indications that the rains were likely to continue for a few more days. He asked all the officials to remain in headquarters, work in close coordination and ensure that no loss of lives or property takes place in the state.

He cautioned the district collectors to be very vigilant in respect of tanks across the railway lines as well as with regard to those tanks which are vulnerable and likely to be breached.

Chief Secretary urged the District Collectors to set up a round the clock control room in their districts to maintain a close watch. He informed that a state control room (040-23450624) is also set up and operationalised immediately.