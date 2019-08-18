Hyderabad: In what can only be described as a ‘twist of fate’, a Telangana police constable was caught taking bribe just a day after receiving an award on Independence Day.

In fact, the constable, Palle Thirupathy Reddy, was caught red-handed taking the bribe.

On August 15, the state government had awarded Constable Reddy the ‘best constable’ award to recognise his dedication and hard work. The award was given to him by state minister Srinivas Goud in the presence of the district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rema Rasjeshwari.

However, just a day later, things went south for the Constable as officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught him red-handed harassing a man and asking him for a bribe of Rs 17,000. The officials allege that Reddy had been harassing the man, Ramesh, for well over a year.

Ramesh claims that he was being arrested for transporting sand even despite having valid documents. Reportedly, the constable also threatened to implicate him in a false case if he refused to pay him the bribe.

The bribe amount was later recovered from the Constable.

At the time of his arrest, Constable Reddy was posted at I-Town police station in Mahbubnagar district. After his arrest, he was presented before an ACB court which sent him to judicial custody.

In a similar incident last month, anti-corruption officials had found Rs 93.5 lakh cash and 400 grams gold from the house of a revenue officer, who was named the state’s ‘best tehsildar’ just two years ago.