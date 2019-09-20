New Delhi: The Cyberabad police has identified thedecomposed body found at Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s farmhouse in Papireddyguda village of Telangana’s Rangareddy district.

Following the investigation, police said that the 30-year-old Chakali Pandu has committed suicide in a shed, located near actor’s farmland. The police have reportedly suspected that the death might have taken place around six months ago.

“Nagarjuna had purchased the land but he didn’t use it. His wife Akkineni Amala had visited the plot, in the first week of September,” the police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a few farmers had noticed a foul smell from the shed nearby the premises of the actor’s agricultural land following which the incident came to light. The farmers had gone there to cultivate the land.

A few days back, Nagarjuna had grabbed the limelight following his 60th birthday celebration with Naga Chaitanya, Samantha and Akhil and some of his close friends in Spain. On work front, Nagarjuna is currently seen as a host in Bigg Boss Telugu 3.