New Delhi: A body was reportedly found in a highly decomposed state at Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s farmhouse in Papireddyguda village of Telangana’s Rangareddy district, stated a report. This shocking incident came to light on late Wednesday night when some farmers noticed a foul odour coming from a shed located at the premises of the actor’s agricultural land.

While investigation officers suggested that the person could have died six months ago, some suspected it to be a case of suicide, stated reports. Meanwhile, an investigation in the case is underway. More details are awaited.