New Delhi: A body was reportedly found in a highly decomposed state at Telugu film actor Akkineni Nagarjuna‘s farmhouse in Papireddyguda village of Telangana’s Rangareddy district, stated a report. This shocking incident came to light on late Wednesday night when some farmers noticed a foul odour coming from a shed located at the premises of the actor’s agricultural land.

The body was found in a land that is approximately 40-acre. Located in a village under the Keshampet police limits, the land purchased by the Telugu actor was left unused for a very long time. A report stated that the farmers found the body when they had gone there to cultivate the land, according to the Cyberabad police. Notably, the Telugu actor’s wife Akkineni Amala had paid a visit to the land during the first week of September this year, claimed a report.

Telugu Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna Latest Investigation Report:

While investigation officers suggest that the person could have died six months ago, some suspect it to be a case of suicide, stated reports. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation in the case is underway. The identity of the deceased is yet to be discovered.