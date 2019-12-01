New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has asserted that she has been ‘deeply disturbed’ over the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad. She also condemned the rape of 16-year-old minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal last week, saying, “as a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when such incidents happen.”

“I have been so deeply disturbed by the savage rape and murder of the young veterinarian in Hyderabad and the teenage girl in Sambhal that no words are enough to express my outrage. As a society, we have to do far more than just speak up when these horrific incidents take place”, Priyanka vented out her anger on Twitter.

She added,”Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis.”

Our mindsets have to be jolted into changing, into rejecting violence, into refusing to accept the abhorrent manner in which women are being brutalised on a daily basis. — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 30, 2019

Earlier on Wednesday, the 26-year-old veterinarian, who was on her way to home was brutally raped and charred to death by two truck drivers and two cleaners near a toll plaza on Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad. They later shifted the body to a place near Shadnagar town and set it afire. The charred body of the victim was found the next day.

On Friday night, Cyberabad police said that the four accused, who allegedly trapped the victim by deflating a tyre of a scooty parked near the toll plaza have been taken into the custody.

Family members of the veterinarian alleged that they had to go from one police station to another as the cops were arguing over jurisdiction. Following this, four cops were suspended yesterday.

What happened in Sambhal?

A 16-year-old girl, was allegedly raped and set ablaze by her neighbour in UP’s Sambhal last week. The girl was battling for life in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital in Delhi for nine days. She succumbed to serious burns on yesterday.