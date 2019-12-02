New Delhi: The four accused, who gangraped and killed the 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderbad, forced whiskey down into her mouth to stop her from screaming, the Cyberabad police has revealed in its remand report yesterday. As per the report, (which is based on the statements of the four accused), the men aged between 20 and 26, hatched a plan to sexually assault the victim when they saw her parking her scooty .

At around 6:15 PM, when the woman parked her two-wheeler and took a taxi to visit a dermatologist, the accused, as a part of their plan, deflated one of the tyres of her scooty. At 9:15 PM, when she returned, the men approached the doctor and pretended to help her. While she was talking on her phone, the accused forced her into a bush near the Tondupally toll gate and switched off her phone.

The police report further stated that the woman screamed for help but her efforts went into vain. To keep her silent, the men then forced whiskey down into her mouth. The four men, who have been arrested now, then took turns to rape her till she started bleeding. However, when she gained consciousness and started screaming again, Mohammed Arif, the prime accused in the case, covered her mouth, nose and killed her.

Then one of them took her phone, power bank and watch. The four workers then wrapped the body in a blanket, loaded it onto the truck. The two of them carried it 27 km away from Shamshabad. The other two drove away her scooty from the spot and purchased a bottle of petrol on the way.

At around 2:30 AM on Thursday, they burnt the body under a culvert in Chatanpally on the National Highway 44 bridge, the report said. On Thursday morning, at around 4 AM, the four accused reached Aramgarh and left for their respective homes.

The remand report also mentioned that the prime accused Areef, who was a truck driver, did not have a license for the last two years. The authorities had stopped his truck, a day before the incident took place as it had no valid papers.

A day later on November 29, all the accused were arrested. A magistrate in Shadnagar town on Saturday remanded the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. They were later shifted to Cherlapally jail in Hyderabad.

Speaking to reporters, their (Accused) parents, hailing from a poor financial background, said appropriate punishment should be given to their sons. You give whatever punishment I have a daughter too, the mother of Chennakesavulu, one of the four accused, told mediapersons in their native village in Telangana.

You hang him, kill him or shoot him dead will you listen if I say I want my son back. Won’t the others say that if you (mother) have so much pain, would not the burnt woman have the same pain, she said.

The parents of the first accused Mohammad said their son had come home on the night (November 28) and told them that an accident had happened. “You do anything (award punishment) to him,” a wailing mother of Mohammad said.

Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country to demand death penalty to the accused.