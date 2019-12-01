New Delhi: Condemning the alleged Condemning the alleged rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh Narayan Singh on Sunday stressed on the dire need of character-building in the Indian society, stated news agency ANI.

“We should be ashamed that we cannot even give our daughters security. There’s a dire need of character-building in our society, as suggested by Gandhiji. We need to build a society that is free of any sort of greed,” said HN Singh to news agency ANI.

Reacting to the brutal incident, Narayan Singh told news agency ANI, “Got goosebumps after reading chilling details of the atrocities done on the young woman. We need to take stock of where our society is headed?” The burnt The burnt body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found below an underbridge at Shadnagar in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. The deceased, identified as Priyanka Reddy, had allegedly gone missing on Wednesday night near Hyderabad and her body was found on Thursday morning, stated a report.

Citing Vinoba Bhave’s quote from the 1950s, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman held the western consumerist culture responsible for incidents like this. Narayan Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “We’ve embraced a western model of development, don’t know where this consumerist culture will take us. If one loses wealth/health, there’s no worry. But, if we lose values as a society, the damage will be irreplaceable.”