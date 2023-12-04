Home

Telangana Election Result 2023: New Assembly Constituted, Gazette Notification Issued; Details Here

The notification arrived after Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and Election Commission Secretary Avinash Kumar presented the final list of victorious MLAs to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. This formal act marks the culmination of a vibrant democratic process, where the people of Telangana chose their voices for the next legislative term.

Governor Dissolves Second Assembly of Telangana (Image: IANS)

Telangana Election Result 2023: The Election Commission of India officially declared the birth of Telangana’s third Legislative Assembly through a gazette notification. This document, etched in history, carries the names of all 119 warriors elected to represent their constituencies. The notification arrived after Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj and Election Commission Secretary Avinash Kumar presented the final list of victorious MLAs to Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan. This formal act marks the culmination of a vibrant democratic process where the people of Telangana chose their voices for the next legislative term, as per a report covered by news agency IANS.

Governor Dissolves Second Assembly of Telangana

Earlier, the governor dissolved the second Assembly of Telangana. According to a communiqué from the governor’s office, consequent to the resolution dated December 3, 2023, by the Council of Ministers recommending the dissolution of the Second Legislative Assembly of Telangana State, the governor dissolved the Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred on her by the Constitution of India.

This set in motion the process of forming the government in the state. A delegation of Congress leaders will call on the Governor, informing her about the name of the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) and requesting that she invite him to take the oath as the chief minister.

Governor Invites Congress To Form Government

The Governor will confer the status of designated Chief Minister on CLP and invite him to take the oath. Arrangements are in full swing at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in of the Chief Minister. A meeting of newly elected MLAs of Congress was held in Hyderabad in the morning. It unanimously resolved to authorise AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to appoint the CLP leader.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and other AICC observers also individually spoke to the MLAs and took their opinion. It is still not clear if the swearing-in will take place on Monday night or later. The Congress party won 64 seats in the 119-member Assembly in the elections, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)

