New Delhi: In a major development, Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered a re-postmortem of the bodies of the four accused in Telanagan gangrape and murder case, that have been preserved in Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

In the wee hours of December 6, nearly a week after the brutal gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old doctor that shook the nation’s conscience, Cyberabad police shot dead all the four accused in an alleged ‘encounter’ near Shadnagar town. Police had brought them to the crime scene for the collection of further evidence and reconstruction of the scene.

The police had defended their move, saying that the accused were killed after they started firing on officials and refused to surrender.

Following this, the Supreme Court had expressed its favour for an independent investigation in Telangana encounter and said that the investigation does not imply that the police are guilty. “We are not saying you are guilty. We will order an inquiry and you participate in it,” SA Bobde, Chief Justice of India, said.

A three-member team was formed to look into the encounter, the SC had said. The inquiry would be finished by six months, the Court added.