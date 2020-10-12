New Delhi: Bussa Krishna Raju, a farmer in Telangana, who had “fasted and prayed” for the US President’s recovery from coronavirus, died of cardiac arrest. Raju had spent ‘sleepless nights, starving and praying’ for Donald Trump’s recovery from the novel coronavirus. Also Read - Schools Reopening India: Normal Classes to Remain Suspended in This State Till Diwali

Speaking to ANI, one of his close associates said, "He had installed a six-ft statue of the United States President Donald Trump last year and used to worship him."

"He was upset when he learned about Trump testing positive for the COVID-19. He spent sleepless nights, starved, and prayed for the US President's recovery for the past three-four days. He died of cardiac arrest today [Sunday] around noon," he added.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 on October 1. Last week, Trump had returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of COVID-19.

In an interview to Fox News, Trump had said,” It seems like I’m immune, so I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway. The president is in very good shape to fight the battles. I beat this crazy horrible China virus… I passed the highest test, the highest standards, and I’m in great shape. And I have to tell you I feel fantastically. I really feel good.”