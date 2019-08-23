Hyderabad: Four migrants workers were arrested for raping a 30-year-old woman in a village in Telangana namely Maheshwaram, stated a report. The gang-rape took place near Jindal Mechno Bricks (JMB) kiln on August 16. Notably, the Maheshwaram police had arrested the accused based on a tip-off on Thursday morning near the brick kilns at Akanpally village in Telangana.

Upon investigation, police found that the migrant workers hailed from Odisha. A report by Times of India quoted a police officer as saying, “They (four migrant workers) dragged the woman into bushes near the brick kiln and raped her.” The victim had allegedly gone to relieve herself when the four men waylaid her and committed the crime.

The victim, who herself works at a brick kiln, lodged a complaint and a gang-rape case was registered by the Maheshwaram police on August 17. Thereafter the offenders were booked under Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The offenders have been produced before a local court and they are currently under a judicial remand, stated a report.