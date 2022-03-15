New Delhi: The Telangana government will fund the studies of medical students who returned from war-hit Ukraine. Over 18,000 Indian nationals were evacuated by Centre from Ukraine. Many students from Telangana, who were undergoing their studies in medical department, were forced to be evacuated as Russian forces launched attack in Ukraine. Upon their return, the Telangana government said it will fund their medical studies further in the state, NDTV reported.Also Read - Ukraine Imposes Curfew In Kyiv Till March 17, Residents Allowed To Go Outside Only To Head To Bomb Shelters

India brought back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they had crossed over to these countries from Ukraine via land border transit points. This process began on February 22. By March 10, more than 80 flights had been operated to rescue stranded Indians.

Initially, India used its fleet available with the civil airlines, but by March 1 the Indian Air Force (IAF) was called in to help; this was the day when an Indian student was killed in Kharkiv. The first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 and was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry.

In the case of Ukraine, the government has operated some 80 flights under Operation Ganga to safely bring about 18,000 Indians back home. Of these, private airlines operated 46 as on March 9. Notably, the government decided not to charge anything from those being evacuated.

(With inputs from IANS)