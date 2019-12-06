New Delhi: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police at NH-44, the Telangana police said on Friday.

Telangana Police: All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AxmfQSWJFK — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

According to reports, they were being taken to the crime scene, near the Shamsabad toll, for recreation of the crime scene, when they tried to attack the army of police and escape. Police opened fire and all four were killed, confirmed police. The incident took place at about 3 AM.

Four persons were arrested in connection with the heinous rape and murder of a veterinary doctor whose charred body was found under a culvert in Shadnagar area on November 28.

