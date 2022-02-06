Hyderabad: Telangana government has started preparations for the three-day Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, one of the country’s largest tribal congregations, scheduled to be held in the tribal-dominated Mulugu district’s Medaram village from February 16 to February 19. To facilitate hassle-free travel for devotees, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be operating 5 super luxury and over 700 general buses from February 13 to February 20 for Medaram Jatara.Also Read - PHOTOS: PM Modi Inaugurates 216-Ft Statue of Equality in Hyderabad | See Breathtaking Pics Here

Around 3.5 lakh devotees are expected to travel from Hyderabad and Secunderabad for Medaram Jatara, Varaprasad, Regional Manager, TSRTC said told news agency ANI. He said that around 23 lakh devotees are expected to avail the services of RTC buses for the Jatara this year.

Meanwhile, recently, District Collector S Krishna Aditya launched the official website of Medaram Jatara and an official App at the Collectorate for the convenience of devotees planning to visit the Sammakka Saralamma jatara.

What is Medaram Jathara

Sammakka-Sarakka Jatara, also known as Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival celebrated in the forest area in Mulugu district of Telangana. The biennial Jatara draws lakhs of devotees, including tribals and non-tribals from within the State and also neighbouring states.