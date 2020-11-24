New Delhi: Referring to Asaduddin Owaisi as the new “avatar” of Pakistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya said that every single vote to the AIMIM chief is a vote against India. He also accused Owaisi of speaking the language of “rabid Islamism, separatism, and extremism” saying that this was also used by Jinnah. Also Read - Love Jihad Bill Row: Propagation of Hatred Won't Work, Owaisi Hits Out at BJP

"Laughable that Akbaruddin and Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India and everything that India stands for," he said.

Urging the people of Telangana to vote for development, the BJP leader further stated that the BJP finished family Politics in the country. "In Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been sent to a permanent quarantine by the people", he said referring to the detention of former J&K CMs after the revocation of Article 370.

His remarks come ahead of the elections for the GHMC that will be held on December 1. The results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4.

Meanwhile, MoS Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that the people of Hyderabad want a change and only BJP can make this possible.

“People are wanting to change from this dynastic politics. There is a saying that, ‘Baldiya Khaya Piya Chaldiya’. Where are Rs 67,000 crores? Where has the Chief Minister spent it? BJP will work to bring Hyderabad city to the International platform. We are a peaceful party. We work for development. I urge the people of Hyderabad to come forward and vote for BJP in this GHMC elections. Change Hyderabad today to Change Telangana tomorrow,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.