New Delhi: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed officials impose a fine of Rs 1,000 on people who do not wear masks. "For the Corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If people do not wear masks they should be fined Rs 1000 per person", an official release from the Chief Minister's Office stated.

Furthermore, CM Rao urged people to follow all Covid guidelines and be alert in places like Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchel districts. He also instructed the officials concerned to increase the Corona tests, as there is a surge in the Corona cases. "All the front-line workers should be vaccinated cent percent. The CM wanted the entire process should be completed in a week's time", the release added.

This comes as COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 2,000-mark with 2,055 fresh infections pushing the tally to 3.18 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,741 with seven more fatalities.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 398, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (214) and Rangareddy (174), a government bulletin said yesterday. The total number of cases stood at 3,18,704 while with 303 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,03,601.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 95.26 per cent, while it was 92.7 per cent in the country.