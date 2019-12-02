New Delhi: With an effort to save the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation from further slipping into debts, the Telangana government on Monday decided to hike the bus fare from Monday midnight.

As per the hike, the state would earn up to Rs 750 crore annually for the organisation. Apart from this, the Regional Transport Corporation (RTC) is also planning to hike the minimum fare to Rs 10 in cities and Rs 8 in Palle Velugu buses. As per updates, RTC fare has been by 20 Paise per km (express buses).

The development comes after the RTC workers returned to duties after ending their 55-day strike on November 29. The workers were on the protest with a primary demand for merging the RTC with the government.

As per the update from the RTC, the minimum bus fare has been increased to Rs 10 from Rs 5, while the maximum bus fare has been hiked from Rs 30 to Rs 35 for a distance of 8 km. The minimum fare in Metro Deluxe buses would be Rs 15, while the minimum fare would be Rs 45.

The new bus fare would also be applicable to all bus services that are in operation across the state such as Deluxe, Express, Super Luxury, Garuda, Rajadhani, Vajra and Vennela.

In another development, state CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in a meeting on Sunday had said that his government would grant Rs 1,000 crore for the RTC to bring it out of the losses.