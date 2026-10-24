Telangana horror: 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Siddipet, 7 accused including three minors arrested

Seven people, including three minors, have been arrested in Telangana’s Siddipet district in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on Dasara.

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Telangana horror: 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Siddipet, 7 accused including three minors arrested (Image for representational purpose only)

Seven people, including three minors, have been arrested in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Telangana’s Siddipet district. The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and all seven accused have been sent to judicial custody. According to police, the incident took place on the day of Dasara when the girl’s parents had gone to their agricultural fields for work. The accused allegedly took the girl to a nearby village and left her near her own village the following morning.

Maddur Sub-Inspector MD Asif said the girl’s parents became worried when she did not return home during the night. They began asking around to find out where she was and later learnt about the alleged incident.

The girl reportedly identified the accused, after which her father approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police arrest seven accused

Following the complaint, police registered a case under the POCSO Act and arrested all seven accused. They were subsequently produced before a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

Police have not disclosed the identities of the accused. Asif said the details were being withheld because the case involves a minor victim and three of the accused are also minors.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the accused are residents of Cheriyal and Dhoolmitta.

Police also conducted rapid drug tests on all seven accused under the supervision of the Husnabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

Asif said the tests did not indicate drug consumption among any of the accused.

The police have not reported any further findings from the tests, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

What is the POCSO Act?

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was introduced in 2012 to protect children below the age of 18 from sexual assault, sexual harassment and exploitation. The law provides for child-friendly procedures during investigation and trial, along with special courts to deal with such cases.

The legislation also requires the identity and privacy of child victims to be protected during legal proceedings.

Similar POCSO Cases: Recent Incidents Of Alleged Sexual Assault Against Minors Reported Across India

In a recent case from Gujarat’s Amreli district, a government schoolteacher was arrested after several girl students allegedly reported sexual abuse. According to police, four girls were allegedly molested, while one student reported rape. The case came to light after awareness sessions on good touch and bad touch encouraged the students to speak to their parents.

In September, Delhi Police arrested two men in separate cases involving the alleged sexual assault of minor girls in outer Delhi.

In one case, a 16-year-old girl from Ranhola reportedly received medical attention after experiencing pain. Doctors found that she was pregnant, following which she disclosed the alleged assault to her family. Police arrested a man known to the family and registered a case under the POCSO Act.

In another incident in Paschim Vihar, a minor girl allegedly faced sexual assault by a neighbour. Police arrested the accused after a complaint was filed.