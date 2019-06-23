New Delhi: In a horrifying report from Telangana, as many as 40 dogs were slaughtered and buried by some workers in order to handle the ‘stray menace’.

A video going viral on the internet shows two men tossing the carcasses of dogs into a truck, while the girl who is shooting the videos sobs uncontrollably.

She can be heard asking the workers if they felt any remorse over killing so many dogs, to which they reply that they were only ‘acting on orders from seniors’.

According to a report in The News Minute, the woman who shot the video is an animal rights activist and said that she was the first one to spot a truck loading dead bodies of stray dogs at Srinagar colony in Siddipet.

According to other animal rights activists, none of the workers were wearing the uniform of the municipality.

Telangana: 40 stray dogs allegedly killed & buried by the Siddipet Municipal Corporation. Joel Davis, Commissioner, Siddipet says, “Case has been registered under relevant sections, we are yet to recover bodies of the dogs, further investigation underway.” pic.twitter.com/ORAl2nZ2LT — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

A case has been filed at the Siddipet police station and four staff members of the civic body were also suspended after some activists brought this to his notice.

According to Section 11(1)C of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, killing any animal (including stray dogs) by using the method of strychnine injections (poisoning) in the heart or in any other unnecessarily cruel manner is a cognizable offence and can attract a simple or rigorous imprisonment for a term, which may extend to two years or with a fine or both.