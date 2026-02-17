Telangana horror: Man sets 28-year-old woman’s body on fire, later hugs her for turning down proposal; probe launched

Home

Telangana horror: Man sets 28-year-old womans body on fire, later hugs her for turning down proposal; probe launched

Telangana horror: A man in his 40s burnt the 28-year-old woman's body and later hugged her for declining his marriage proposal.

Telangana horror: A shocking incident has come to light in Telangana, where a man in his 40s set a 28-year-old woman’s body on fire for rejecting the proposal. The incident happened in Mahabubabad town on Tuesday, i.e., February 17, and has left everyone surprised. The woman underwent serious injuries after getting 90 per cent of her body burnt. The two had developed an ‘illicit’ relationship, as reported by PTI. The police revealed that the man used petrol to burn the victim when she was alone.

The incident has been reported by PTI. The woman lived in Mahabubabad with her two children, as stated by her mother. The victim had been married to a man who resides in Gudur Mandal, but was staying away due to some disputes. On the other hand, the man who had allegedly burnt the woman was alone, and her wife had already passed away. The woman who was running a vegetable cart was burnt by the man with the help of petrol for turning down his proposal.

Complaint filed against the man

The victim’s mother filed a complaint against the man who had burnt the woman’s body. In the complaint, as reported by PTI, the mother stated that the man was forcing her to marry him. The police authorities have registered a case under the relevant sections in an attempt to murder.

Police investigation

The police investigation made shocking revelations. It stated that the man had developed an ‘illicit’ relationship with the woman. He poured petrol on her body and burnt her under the pretext of getting ignored and doubting the involvement of another person. After setting her body on fire, the man hugged the woman’s body, and they both experienced serious injuries. As a result, they were taken to the Government Hospital in Mahabubabad, followed by a state-run hospital, where the doctors stated that the man and woman had suffered 90 and 75 per cent burns, respectively. The police have registered the complaint, and a proper investigation is underway.

