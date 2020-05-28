New Delhi: After conducting a high-level meeting, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced that all shops in Hyderabad to reopen from Thursday. However, the ban on re-opening of malls will continue. Also Read - WATCH: After Being Spotted Resting on Road, Leopard Attacks Truck Cleaner in Hyderabad

The government, however, asked the shop owners and people to strictly follow lockdown guidelines to check the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - David Warner Enacts Prabhas's Iconic 'Bahubali' Dialogue in Latest TikTok Video With Sunrisers Hyderabad | WATCH

After the relaxations were eased from May 19, shops in Hyderabad were allowed to re-open on an odd-even basis. Also Read - Watch: Panic In Hyderabad As Leopard Spotted Taking Rest on the Road, Search Still On

Under the existing plan, two shops adjacent to each are not being allowed to open on the same day. The officials pointed out that this is leading to more customers gathering at one shop. They said if both the shops are allowed to remain open, the customers will split, thus avoiding overcrowding at one shop.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked the officials concerned to celebrate the state formation day (June 2) on a low key due to the lockdown. He said except paying tribute to the martyrs and national flag hosting, no meeting or programmes should be held.

The Chief Minister will pay tribute to Martyrs Pylon and later hoist the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan, his official residence.

Ministers, officials and MLAS will hoist the national flag in their respective offices only.

At all district centres, ministers and other public representatives will pay tributes to martyrs and later hoist the flag. At district head quarters, a small ”At Home” will be organised with the officials.

(With agency inputs)