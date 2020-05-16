New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday said that there was no active COVID-19 case in the state except for four zones in capital Hyderabad, even as the state’s overall COVID-19 count inched closer to crossing the 1,500-mark. Also Read - Green Zones Will Completely Reopen in Lockdown 4.0, Except Malls, Cinema Halls | Punjab, Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana Want Extension

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, “Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has declared that except in four zones in Hyderabad, there are no coronavirus active cases in the state.” Also Read - COVID-19: Hyderabad Woman Delivers Baby While Suffering From Coronavirus, Term it as Telangana Doctors' Major Achievement

Separately, the state Health Department said, “40 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Telangana today, taking the total number of positive cases to 1454. Total active cases stand at 461.”

Notably, the four areas in Hyderabad which together have these combined 461 active cases are LB Nagar, Malakpet, Charminar and Karawan.

With active cases in the state restricted only to the said zones, the Chief Minister on Friday announced more relaxations, which will come into effect from today. Starting today, shops selling air conditioners, automobile spare parts and automobile showrooms will be allowed to open all over the state, including Hyderabad.

On post May 17 scenario, he said that the state would examine the Centre’s guidelines, review the situation and finalise the future course of strategy and implement the guidelines.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the extension of the lockdown; the lockdown has already been increased twice, which includes its current ongoing third phase, which will end on Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Telangana government had, however, already extended the lockdown in the state till May 29.