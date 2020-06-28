Telangana Lockdown Extension News: With the coronavirus cases crossing 12000-mark in the state, the Telangana government may go for another lockdown for another 15 days, the state government hinted on Sunday. Also Read - Central Team to Visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana From June 26 to Review COVID Situation

While holding a review meeting in Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the cabinet will meet in three or four days and take a decision on the matter.

"Let us examine the situation keenly for two to three days. If need be, the state cabinet will be convened in three to four days to discuss proposals for the lockdown, alternatives and other related issues and a decision will be taken," the chief minister said.

However, the chief minister said that he would consider the suggestions from the medical fraternity for the re-imposition of lockdown in the state for 15 days.

“Medical and Health departments made proposals that the re-imposition of lockdown in Hyderabad is good. But re-imposition of lockdown will be a very major decision. The government machinery and people should be made ready for this,” he said.

During the review meeting he said after the lockdown was lifted in the state, there was marked increase in the movement of people on roads.

The development comes as the state on Friday recorded 985 new cases and seven deaths, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 12,349 and fatalities to 237.

Out of the 985 fresh cases, 774 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad, with 86 cases.