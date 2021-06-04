Hyderabad: The ongoing lockdown in Telangana is likely to be lifted after June 9 as Coronavirus cases and fatalities have been showing a downward trend. Telangana has been under lockdown since May 12 after the state reported a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases. Addressing a presser, Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao on Thursday said that Covid-19 cases and fatalities have gone down in the state due to the ongoing lockdown. “If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown,” News18 quoted him saying at a press conference. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: Hyderabad Metro Revises Train Schedule, Check New Timings

“We are also able to see a dip in the positivity rate (currently) at 2 per cent as the government took measures to break the chain of virus,” he added.

Telangana Cabinet had on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 by another 10 days (till June 9) with relaxations from 6 AM to 1 PM every day. The State Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao, has decided to extend the lockdown in the State for another 10 days from May 31, an official statement from the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s office said.

Also, the Cabinet decided to give relaxation during the lockdown from 6 AM to 1 PM and a grace period of one hour, that is, up to 2 PM to enable the people to reach homes, the statement said. The lockdown would be strictly implemented from 2 PM to 6 AM the next day, it said.

Telangana reported 2,261 new cases on Thursday, taking the total coronavirus case count past 5.85 lakh. The death toll stood at 3,331 with 18 more casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) saw 279 cases followed by Nalgonda 160, a health bulletin said. The state has 32,579 active cases and over 1.10 lakh samples were tested. The total number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 5,85,489.