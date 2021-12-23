Hyderabad: A small village in Telangana’s Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday imposed partial lockdown for 10 days after a gulf returnee tested positive for omicron in the area. As per a report by News 18, the patient is under institutional quarantine and his wife and mother, who have also tested positive for coronavirus, are in home isolation.Also Read - THIS Country Not to Tighten Covid Curbs Despite Omicron Community Spread - Why?

The report suggested that the samples of the infected patients have been sent to Hyderabad for genome sequencing to check if they are infected with omicron.

Due to rise in cases of new variant, Gudem Village Sarpanch said the villagers decided to go for a self-imposed lockdown to break the chain of transmission. As per the guidelines issued by the village, the shops in the village will operate for only two hours in the morning.

The village sarpanch said that the public gatherings and events such as marriages have been put on hold for 10 days and the essential services will continue to operate.

As per the updates, the 28-year-old Gulf-returnee tested positive for Omicron on December 20. He had migrated to Dubai in search of employment, returned to Hyderabad on December 16.

After his arrival at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, his blood samples were collected, and on Monday, he tested positive for omicron. After the report came positive, the district medical authorities shifted him to KIMS hospital in Hyderabad the same night.

Omicron Cases: In the meantime, 14 more Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana, taking the total number of cases of the new coronavirus variant in the state to 38. Of the total 14 cases, 12 are passengers who arrived at the international airport from countries other than those declared at risk by the Centre, while two are from “at risk” countries.

Telangana has also reported 182 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,80,074, while the death toll rose to 4,017 with one more fatality. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 91, followed by Hanumakonda (18) district.