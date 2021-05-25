Hyderabad: Looking at the coronavirus situation, the Telangana government is planning to extend the lockdown in the state till June 7. Speaking to Siasat Daily, the state’s health department officials said that the department has submitted a report to chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking extension of the lockdown by one more week. The health department officials said that lockdown in the state has brought down the number of COVID-19 cases significantly. Also Read - With Thermometers, Nebuliser In Hand, People Of This Uttarakhand Village Fight Covid On Their Own

However, Chief Minister KCR will review the situation on May 28 and will take a decision accordingly. Notably, the chief minister has on Monday announced a two-pronged strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Apart from the fever survey and handing over medical kits to symptomatic persons, he also asked the officials to ramp up testing.

The state government had on May 12 imposed a lockdown in the state with a four hour relaxation from 6 AM to 10 AM. However, it was subsequently extended till May 30.

Media reports suggested that the state government is in favour of extending lockdown by a week as it feels that lockdown imposed since May 12 contributed to decreasing corona positive cases. However, the state government is likely to impose more restrictions in the coming day while extending the lockdown.

In another development, the Telangana authorities denied entry to vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh at border points and the state police on Monday closed three routes by erecting barricades. As per updates, the officials prevented the arrival of vehicles at three checkposts in Mathampalli. Ramapuram and Pulichinthla. Even bikes weren’t allowed on these routes during the lockdown. Not a single vehicle, without an ePass, was allowed.

On Tuesday, Telangana reported 3,821 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.60 lakh while the toll stood at 3,169 with 23 casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 537, followed by Khammam (245) and Rangareddy (226). The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.