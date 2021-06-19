Hyderabad: As the second wave of Coronavirus shows signs of subsiding, the Telangana government today announced that all Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the state will be lifted from tomorrow (Sunday; June 20, 2021). The night curfew will not continue either from Sunday. The Cabinet decision came after a high-level meeting conducted by Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao. The decision was taken keeping in mind the dipping positivity rate in the state. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown: Over 40% Residents Want Malls, Markets To Open As Curbs End On June 20

In a statement, the government announced that the decision to unlock Telangana completely was taken after examining the reports given by medical authorities on the coronavirus situation. The Cabinet has asked the officials to completely end lockdown curbs come Sunday.

“The state cabinet has decided to lift the lockdown completely. The decision has been taken to lift the lockdown by examining the reports given by medical authorities that the number of corona cases, positivity percentage has decreased significantly, corona has come into full control,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a post on Facebook.

Telangana Cabinet decides to lift lockdown completely pic.twitter.com/a3m1zzUnIN — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2021

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 149, followed by Rangareddy (104) and Khammam (93) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Friday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,897 people recovering from the virus, taking the cumulative number to 5,88,259. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent against 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.30 per cent, while it was 95.99 per cent in the country.

Meanwhile, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday warned the next wave of the pandemic can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented. Until a sizeable number of the population are vaccinated, Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be followed aggressively, he said and stressed on the need for stricter surveillance and area-specific lockdowns in case of a significant surge.