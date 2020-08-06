New Delhi: The traders of Bhadradri and Kothagidem districts have started a voluntary 10-day lockdown from Wednesday to contain the spread of COVID-19. The district authorities have imposed strict penal measures on traders for not maintaining proper social distancing, which made the traders go into this voluntary lockdown. Also Read - Lockdown News: This State to go Under Total Shutdown After July 21

The surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll mounted to 589 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus. Also Read - Fresh Lockdown in Karnataka, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya: Will Mini-Lockdowns Help Fighting COVID-19?

Out of the 2,092 new cases, 535 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (169), Warangal Urban (128), Medchal-Malkajgiri (126) and Karimnagar (123) districts, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 5. Also Read - Lockdown in UP: What About Cars And Bikes, Can You Use Them During Weekend Shutdown? Know Here

The Telangana government has decided to conduct 40,000 COVID-19 tests daily and also keep 10,000 oxygen beds ready all over the State, an official release has said.

The Cabinet also decided to act stringently against private hospitals, which were indulging in irregularities while giving treatment to the COVID-19 patients.