Hyderabad: The Telangana Cabinet is expected to take a call regarding the extension of ongoing lockdown in the state in a meeting with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. According to the latest updates, the KCR government is likely to announce relaxations on curfew timings by a few hours. The meeting is scheduled at 2 PM to discuss the covid, medical and health, agriculture operations, and the economic situation in the state. A final decision can be expected by today evening.

"If they further decrease, the government may consider lifting the lockdown," Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao was quoted as saying during a presser earlier this week.

The ongoing lockdown in Telangana, with a relaxation window from 6 AM to 1 PM, will end on June 9. Currently, people have also been given one hour grace time to return home from work.

Telangana has reported 1,933 new cases on Monday, pushing the state’s tally to 5,93,103. The death toll rose to 3,394 with 16 more fatalities. Among the districts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the highest number of 165 cases, followed by Khammam (160) and Nalgonda (148), the state government bulletin stated.