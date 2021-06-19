Hyderabad: As Telangana lifts the Covid-19 lockdown in the state from June 20 (Sunday), the timing of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service has been rescheduled. According to the latest guidelines, the Hyderabad Metro Rail will operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations from June 21. Also Read - Telangana Lockdown News Today: Govt Lifts Lockdown From Tomorrow 20 June as 2nd Wave Shows Signs of Subsiding

“In view of the lockdown called off by Telangana Govt from June 20, timings of Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been rescheduled from June 21. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9 pm (last train from respective stations,” the Hyderabad Metro said in a statement.

Lockdown in Telangana Ends on Sunday

The Telangana government today decided to totally lift the lockdown in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting where the state cabinet discussed the matter and decided on the total removal of the ongoing lockdown in view of the significant dip in the positivity rate.

The cabinet discussed the report prepared by the health department, which noted that with corona cases and positivity rate declining significantly, the pandemic is in control in the state.

The cabinet has also instructed all departments to withdraw all the restrictions that have been imposed during the lockdown.

Here’s When Telangana Schools Will Reopen

Schools and educational institutions of all categories in Telangana will reopen from July 1 and students will be allowed to attend classes physically. The state government has also asked the education department to prepare guidelines on different issues, including students’ attendance, online classes, and release them at the earliest.

“As educational institutions are going to reopen, the Cabinet has instructed the Education Department to prepare instructions and guidelines on compulsory attendance of the students, online classes and other related issues and release the same at the earliest,” the Telangana CMO said.

Coronavirus Situation in Telangana

Covid-19 cases have been steadily declining in the state over the past few days. Apart from this, the vaccination program has gained pace in the rural areas, leading to increased protection for larger cross-sections of the population.

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more deaths.