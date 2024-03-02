Telangana Lok Sabha Candidate List: BJP Releases List Of 9 Leaders; Union Minister Kishan Reddy To Contest From Secunderabad

Telangana Lok Sabha Candidate List: Bandi Sanjay Kumar to fight from Karimnagar seat in the coming general elections.

Rajnath Singh with G Kishan Reddy and party leaders at a public meeting in Huzurabad (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The BJP presented its first list of Lok Sabha candidates on Saturday. Accordingly, the notable inclusions in the list are Union Minister and state BJP head, G Kishan Reddy, the BJP National General Secretary and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, along with current MP, Arvind Dharmapuri, and the experienced leader, Eatala Rajender, all representing Telangana.

G Kishan Reddy, who represents Secunderabad in the outgoing Lok Sabha, is a senior BJP leader who rose through the ranks in the party.

Political Career Of Kishan Reddy

Born in 1960, Kishan Reddy started his political career as an ordinary activist in the party and emerged as a key leader for the BJP in Telangana. He held important positions, including MLA (three times), president of the BJP state unit and president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 2019 and was the Union MoS (home). He was later accorded Cabinet rank (tourism, culture and development of the north-east region).

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who is known for his strong Hindutva views, represents Karimnagar in the current Lok Sabha.

Sanjay Kumar, a leader who belongs to the backward classes, is credited with the party’s turnaround in Telangana when he was the state president of the BJP. The party achieved remarkable successes during his stewardship, including in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls in 2020, which left the then-ruling BRS stunned. However, he was replaced by Kishan Reddy as the state BJP president in 2023. Eatala Rajender, who has been fielded from Malkajgiri by the BJP, is a popular backward class leader in the state.

Rajender, who had served as finance and health minister in the previous BRS government, joined the BJP in 2021 after his removal from the state cabinet over allegations of land grabbing.

He had quit as MLA and got re-elected in the subsequent by-election. However, Rajender lost in the 2023 Legislative Assembly polls from both constituencies that he contested, Gajwel and Huzurabad.

Arvind Dharmapuri, who has been fielded again from Nizamabad by the BJP, is known as a firebrand leader. He had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, though his father, D Srinivas was a senior Congress leader in the state. A surprise pick among candidates announced by the BJP is B B Patil, who quit BRS and joined the BJP only on Friday (March 1).

BB Patil represented Zaheerabad in the current Lok Sabha as a BRS candidate and he has been fielded from the same constituency. Some media reports claimed that BJP workers staged a protest, before his candidature was announced, against the Zaheerabad seat being given to Patil. Another surprise choice is Madhavi Latha Kompella, who will take on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad.

She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and Bharatanatyam dancer. The other candidates whose names figure in the BJP’s first list released today include Konda Vishweshwar Reddy (Chevella), Bura Narsaiah Goud (Bhongir) and P Bharat (Nagarkurnool-SC).

(With inputs from agencies)

