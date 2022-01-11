New Delhi: The severed head of a man was found lying at the feet of an idol at a place of worship in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. Police said they suspect that the man was probably killed in a different place and his head was placed at the feet of the idol in the area on Monday.Also Read - Zomato Delivery Guy Killed After Drunk Cop's Car Hits Him in Delhi's Rohini

Eight special police teams have been formed to probe the incident, a report by NDTV said. The incident happened under Chintapalli police station limits in the district and the priest, who noticed the head lying in the religious place, informed the police.

Police had then rushed to the spot and a murder case was registered in this regard.

Photos and horrifying visuals of the decapitated head of the unidentified man had gone viral on social media. Police said they are yet to find the man’s body and are probing all angles in connection to the incident.

Meanwhile, a family from Suryapet informed police that the facial features of the man matched with a 30-year-old man missing for the past two years. The family claimed the man was mentally disturbed and he had left home two years back, the report stated.